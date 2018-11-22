Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric sleeve surgery in Melbourne

If you have a BMI > 35, the gastric sleeve procedure is an excellent choice for those who are looking to eat less and lose weight. If you’re comfortable with adhering to a proper diet and exercise schedule and are prepared to accept any risks that might go with the procedure, this may be one of the most effective ways to shed a large amount of weight. As a provider of gastric sleeve surgery in Melbourne, we provide a careful and considered approach to assist in achieving positive weight loss results and minimising possible risk. With the help of the CWLS surgical team for your gastric sleeve in Melbourne, you could see a loss of up to 50% of your excess weight* to be lost over a two year period.

*Individual results may vary. Refer to our disclaimer.

About the operation

This is a restrictive weight loss surgery Melbourne where approximately two thirds of the outer part of your stomach is removed, leaving a long, narrow tube-like stomach that resembles a “sleeve”. The volume of your new stomach is considerably reduced which assists in significantly lowering your food consumption and you feel less hungry overall. The sleeve gastrectomy is designed to assist with portion control, meaning that with a dedication to your weight loss program, you’ll be able to eat entrée-sized meals three times a day and still feel satisfied. The reduction in caloric intake results in weight loss – but of course, good food choices and regular exercise are necessary to optimise the outcomes.