Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric sleeve surgery in Melbourne
If you have a BMI > 35, the gastric sleeve procedure is an excellent choice for those who are looking to eat less and lose weight. If you’re comfortable with adhering to a proper diet and exercise schedule and are prepared to accept any risks that might go with the procedure, this may be one of the most effective ways to shed a large amount of weight. As a provider of gastric sleeve surgery in Melbourne, we provide a careful and considered approach to assist in achieving positive weight loss results and minimising possible risk. With the help of the CWLS surgical team for your gastric sleeve in Melbourne, you could see a loss of up to 50% of your excess weight* to be lost over a two year period.
*Individual results may vary. Refer to our disclaimer.
About the operation
This is a restrictive weight loss surgery Melbourne where approximately two thirds of the outer part of your stomach is removed, leaving a long, narrow tube-like stomach that resembles a “sleeve”. The volume of your new stomach is considerably reduced which assists in significantly lowering your food consumption and you feel less hungry overall. The sleeve gastrectomy is designed to assist with portion control, meaning that with a dedication to your weight loss program, you’ll be able to eat entrée-sized meals three times a day and still feel satisfied. The reduction in caloric intake results in weight loss – but of course, good food choices and regular exercise are necessary to optimise the outcomes.
Advantages
- The entire stomach tube fills when eating so you feel full rather than obstructed
- Not many food intolerances in the long term
- More rapid weight loss than gastric band in the first 6 months
- No foreign object in body (i.e. as in with gastric band)
- No adjustments required
Disadvantages
- The operation is irreversible
- Higher surgical risk: the main surgical complications are bleeding and leakage from the cut edge of the remaining stomach
- A longer hospital stay is necessary (approximately 2-3 days)
- Longer recovery time (2-3 weeks)
- Stomach tube may stretch over time leading to weight regain
Speak With The Best Gastric Sleeve Surgeon In Melbourne
If you’re ready to take the first steps towards a healthier you, speak with our friendly team here at Complete Weight Loss Solutions. We can offer information on whether or not the procedure is right for you and, if you’re ready, introduce you to your CWLS gastric sleeve surgeon in Melbourne. We know the journey can be challenging, which is why we’re here to support you in every way we can. Ongoing support, dietary plans, counselling, advice, medical information and more are all part of our program – we’ll do everything we can to make sure you get the results you need from your gastric sleeve surgery in Melbourne with CWLS. So start your journey today and contact us.