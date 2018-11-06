Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Melbourne
LAP-BAND® surgery in Melbourne with CWLS
The Lapband (laparoscopic adjustable gastric band) is placed around the upper part of the stomach and slows down the amount of food that can be eaten at one time. This allows the body to sense fullness with less food being eaten. By choosing healthy food options, and using the lap band system to reduce food intake and speed of eating, a decreased appetite and increased sense of fullness all work together to achieve weight loss surgery Melbourne. To find out if you’re a candidate for lap band surgery in Melbourne with CWLS, speak with our friendly team today.
About the operation
The lap band system attaches an inflatable silicone band around the upper end of the stomach near the oesophagus (‘food tube’). This creates a small pouch above the band, simultaneously narrowing the passage to the rest of the stomach. The band can also be tightened or loosened through increasing or decreasing the amount of saline that runs through it, altering the speed/volume of food consumed. The pressure of food going through the band sends signals to the brain that the stomach is full and reduces the feeling of hunger. As a result, a person who uses the lap band system will likely be satisfied with three entrée sized meals per day. While expected weight loss is 50-60% of excess weight in 2 years, please keep in mind that weight loss varies from person to person. Individual results may vary. Refer to our disclaimer.
Advantages
- The operation is keyhole/laparoscopic. This approach is less invasive so that the risk of wound complications is reduced. Recovery time usually involves an overnight hospital stay and return to work in 1-2 weeks
- Adjustable – the volume in the band can be altered to increase/slow down the rate of weight loss.
- Reversible – the band can be removed altogether if this is determined to be necessary, or the fluid can be removed.
Disadvantages
- Potential to ‘cheat’ the system if band not adjusted appropriately or there is poor compliance with a nutritional diet
- Requires regular adjustments to maintain in the first year
- There is a risk of mechanical problems from the band
Starting the journey towards a healthier you
Take your first step towards losing weight and feeling healthier by speaking with our team. Get in touch with us at Complete Weight Loss Solutions, and we can provide more information on whether or not you are a viable candidate for lap band surgery in Melbourne with us. We strive to make your weight loss journey as supportive as possible, assisting you through dietary plans, counselling, ongoing support, advice, medical information and more to ensure you get the outcomes you need.
