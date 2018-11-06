Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Melbourne

LAP-BAND® surgery in Melbourne with CWLS

The Lapband (laparoscopic adjustable gastric band) is placed around the upper part of the stomach and slows down the amount of food that can be eaten at one time. This allows the body to sense fullness with less food being eaten. By choosing healthy food options, and using the lap band system to reduce food intake and speed of eating, a decreased appetite and increased sense of fullness all work together to achieve weight loss surgery Melbourne. To find out if you’re a candidate for lap band surgery in Melbourne with CWLS, speak with our friendly team today.

About the operation

The lap band system attaches an inflatable silicone band around the upper end of the stomach near the oesophagus (‘food tube’). This creates a small pouch above the band, simultaneously narrowing the passage to the rest of the stomach. The band can also be tightened or loosened through increasing or decreasing the amount of saline that runs through it, altering the speed/volume of food consumed. The pressure of food going through the band sends signals to the brain that the stomach is full and reduces the feeling of hunger. As a result, a person who uses the lap band system will likely be satisfied with three entrée sized meals per day. While expected weight loss is 50-60% of excess weight in 2 years, please keep in mind that weight loss varies from person to person. Individual results may vary. Refer to our disclaimer.