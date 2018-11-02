IT’S TIME TO TAKE CONTROL
Complete Weight Loss Surgery Melbourne is a team of dedicated professionals who deal in all aspects of surgery designed for weight loss. More than 100,000 individuals here in Australia have achieved significant weight loss as a result of undergoing gastric procedures. If you’ve been dieting for years or exercise hasn’t resulted in your desired outcome, we can help you to live the life that you deserve. With CWLS, you’re just a step away from taking control with the support of a caring team. Get in contact with us today to discuss your suitability for bariatric surgery Melbourne or one of our other weight loss procedure options. We’re here to assist you on the path towards better health, body image and quality of life.
Individuals who have undergone weight loss surgery often achieve long-term weight loss. In addition, obesity-related illnesses can be prevented, cured or significantly improved. Both health and quality of life can also be greatly enhanced. We tailor our solutions to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients. Depending on your specific situation and health requirements, we may discuss either the insertion of a lap-band, a gastric sleeve operation, a roux en y gastric bypass surgery Melbourne, or insertion of an operation-free gastric balloon. Your first visit with us begins a brand new weight loss journey, with ongoing support and personalised care along the way from our weight loss surgery Melbourne team.
About CWLS – Bariatric Surgery Melbourne
CWLS began in 2008 with the opening of our Melbourne clinic. Backed by over a decade of experience, we’re continuing to deliver tailored solutions in weight loss surgery Melbourne wide. Our procedures and thorough processes have resulted from years of medical expertise along with tried-and-true successes.
For many patients, significant weight-loss is a life-changing event and can be quite an emotional journey. With the ability to provide expertise and advice, treatment and support from different angles, we can offer practical, holistic care and better results.
Our holistic support programme offers services such as guided relaxation, meditation and other healing techniques. These may help to reduce the effects of worry and stress, not only concerning your weight loss but also with everyday life stressors to improve your overall wellbeing. For further information, ask our friendly support staff – they’re here to help.
Unsure which weight loss procedure is for you? Want to know if we can provide the support that you need? Need more information to determine your eligibility for surgery? Our experienced team can provide you with the information you require, and our previous patients will help to put your mind at ease. We can put you in contact with one of our patients to discuss their experience and provide an insight into how we might be able to assist you. Discover solutions in bariatric surgery and weight loss surgery in Melbourne can count on by contacting us, either through our online form or by calling (03) 9828 1900.
Your weight loss journey
STEP 1
Make an appointment
STEP 2
Determine treatment options
STEP 3
Decide if it’s right for you
STEP 4
Undergo treatment
STEP 5
Receive ongoing support