Personalised Care for Better Health

Weight loss surgery in Melbourne

Individuals who have undergone weight loss surgery often achieve long-term weight loss. In addition, obesity-related illnesses can be prevented, cured or significantly improved. Both health and quality of life can also be greatly enhanced. We tailor our solutions to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients. Depending on your specific situation and health requirements, we may discuss either the insertion of a lap-band, a gastric sleeve operation, a roux en y gastric bypass surgery Melbourne, or insertion of an operation-free gastric balloon. Your first visit with us begins a brand new weight loss journey, with ongoing support and personalised care along the way from our weight loss surgery Melbourne team.

About CWLS – Bariatric Surgery Melbourne

CWLS began in 2008 with the opening of our Melbourne clinic. Backed by over a decade of experience, we’re continuing to deliver tailored solutions in weight loss surgery Melbourne wide. Our procedures and thorough processes have resulted from years of medical expertise along with tried-and-true successes.

For many patients, significant weight-loss is a life-changing event and can be quite an emotional journey. With the ability to provide expertise and advice, treatment and support from different angles, we can offer practical, holistic care and better results.

Our holistic support programme offers services such as guided relaxation, meditation and other healing techniques. These may help to reduce the effects of worry and stress, not only concerning your weight loss but also with everyday life stressors to improve your overall wellbeing. For further information, ask our friendly support staff – they’re here to help.