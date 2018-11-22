ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon
Gastric balloon procedures
in Melbourne with CWLS
The Orbera® Managed Weight Loss Program is a unique weight loss system that is ideal for those looking for a safe, non-surgical weight loss tool. It involves the use of a soft expandable balloon coupled with a comprehensive support program to help realise your weight loss goals. If your BMI is 27-35, we highly recommend this option for those who have tried diets, pills and weight loss surgery programs but haven’t achieved the results they’re looking for. The Complete Weight Loss Solutions team are experienced in procedures involving the Orbera balloon in Melbourne, so if you have been considering this option for weight loss, speak with us today and find out how we can help you.
About the procedure
A non-invasive procedure, the Orbera balloon can be a great weight loss method for those interested in a mechanical weight loss solution. The procedure involves the placement of a soft deflated balloon in your stomach via the mouth and oesophagus. Once the balloon reaches your stomach, it is then inflated with sterile water and self-sealed where it remains for six months. Your feelings of hunger are reduced as the balloon assists in creating a feeling of fullness while you eat, simultaneously controlling portion size as it takes up space in your stomach. The placement generally takes around 20 minutes to complete, during which time you will be lightly sedated for your comfort.
Your weight loss journey with the Orbera balloon
Your Orbera journey starts with a consultation and preparation session with your gastroenterologist, who will go through the details of the procedure. From there, you’ll arrange a booking to insert the balloon during a gastroscopy/day procedure. A gradual dietary transition plan from liquids to a soft diet, semi-solid diet and finally a full diet will be laid out with the guidance of a dietician once the balloon is inserted. You’ll also be provided with an exercise program with the support of a health and fitness professional, along with regular follow-up instructions with your team while the balloon is in place. After six months, the balloon will be safely removed. You can expect to lose around 10-15kg, with most of this lost during the first three months*. A loss of 1kg per week is the recommended goal benchmark.
This procedure is ideal for a patient with a BMI of 27 – 35. *Individual results may vary. Refer to our disclaimer.
Is An Orbera Balloon Procedure In Melbourne Right For You?
As an experienced team in gastric balloon Melbourne patients have come to know and trust, we can provide a safe road to significant weight loss with this unique system. If you want to know if this procedure is right for you, speak with our team about procedures involving gastric balloon in Melbourne. We understand the journey may be challenging – that’s why we provide a safe and supportive environment every step of the way. We’ll do what we can to ensure lasting results once the procedure has taken place with ongoing support, dietary plans, medical advice, counselling and more. Say hello to a healthier you by calling (03) 9828 1900 or complete our online support form.