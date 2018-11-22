ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon

Gastric balloon procedures

in Melbourne with CWLS

The Orbera® Managed Weight Loss Program is a unique weight loss system that is ideal for those looking for a safe, non-surgical weight loss tool. It involves the use of a soft expandable balloon coupled with a comprehensive support program to help realise your weight loss goals. If your BMI is 27-35, we highly recommend this option for those who have tried diets, pills and weight loss surgery programs but haven’t achieved the results they’re looking for. The Complete Weight Loss Solutions team are experienced in procedures involving the Orbera balloon in Melbourne, so if you have been considering this option for weight loss, speak with us today and find out how we can help you.

About the procedure

A non-invasive procedure, the Orbera balloon can be a great weight loss method for those interested in a mechanical weight loss solution. The procedure involves the placement of a soft deflated balloon in your stomach via the mouth and oesophagus. Once the balloon reaches your stomach, it is then inflated with sterile water and self-sealed where it remains for six months. Your feelings of hunger are reduced as the balloon assists in creating a feeling of fullness while you eat, simultaneously controlling portion size as it takes up space in your stomach. The placement generally takes around 20 minutes to complete, during which time you will be lightly sedated for your comfort.