The Allurion Balloon

Allurion Balloon in Melbourne with CWLS

The Allurion Balloon is a swallowable gastric balloon that involves NO surgery, NO endoscopy and NO anaesthesia for placement or removal.*

The Allurion Balloon induces weight loss by taking up space in your stomach thus creating a feeling of fullness, which leads to less hunger and smaller portions at mealtimes.

How it works

The Allurion Balloon once filled, is about the size of a medium grape fruit and occupies about 60% of your stomach, hence creating a feeling of fullness which makes you eat less and feel full for longer.

The balloon is made from a material called polyurethane, which is 85% lighter than other silicone gastric balloons (Orbera 365, Spatz, BiB, Reshape). We believe that this makes the Allurion Balloon gentler on the stomach, and more malleable, rather than sitting on one spot. This has lead to much higher tolerance levels for patients in contrast to other balloons, although there is no official data confirming this – yet.

A special filament bounds the balloon together, which is exposed only to the internal contents of the balloon. Along with distilled water inside the balloon there is a food preservative that slowly

degrades this filament over time.

At approximately 16 weeks the filament is fully degraded, and the balloon opens and gently releases its contents into the stomach, leaving the polyurethane membrane to pass naturally through the GI tract and into the toilet.