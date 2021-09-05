The Allurion Balloon
Allurion Balloon in Melbourne with CWLS
The Allurion Balloon is a swallowable gastric balloon that involves NO surgery, NO endoscopy and NO anaesthesia for placement or removal.*
The Allurion Balloon induces weight loss by taking up space in your stomach thus creating a feeling of fullness, which leads to less hunger and smaller portions at mealtimes.
How it works
The Allurion Balloon once filled, is about the size of a medium grape fruit and occupies about 60% of your stomach, hence creating a feeling of fullness which makes you eat less and feel full for longer.
The balloon is made from a material called polyurethane, which is 85% lighter than other silicone gastric balloons (Orbera 365, Spatz, BiB, Reshape). We believe that this makes the Allurion Balloon gentler on the stomach, and more malleable, rather than sitting on one spot. This has lead to much higher tolerance levels for patients in contrast to other balloons, although there is no official data confirming this – yet.
A special filament bounds the balloon together, which is exposed only to the internal contents of the balloon. Along with distilled water inside the balloon there is a food preservative that slowly
degrades this filament over time.
At approximately 16 weeks the filament is fully degraded, and the balloon opens and gently releases its contents into the stomach, leaving the polyurethane membrane to pass naturally through the GI tract and into the toilet.
The Capsule and Catheter
The vegan capsule encases the deflated balloon and is attached to a thin wire (catheter) that is used to transmit the distilled water into the balloon. This catheter is radio opaque, meaning it is clearly visible on x-ray for the doctor to identify the location of the attached capsule before filling of the balloon commences.
After filling has completed, and one more x-ray to confirm positioning of the balloon, the doctor gently pulls on the catheter which detaches from the balloon and removes the catheter.
The Stylet
Seven out of ten patients can swallow the capsule unassisted, however the remaining three out of ten need a little help. This help comes in the form of the ‘Stylet’ – a thin wire that is inserted into the catheter to stiffen it, which then enables the doctor to gently nudge the capsule past the back of your throat and into the gullet as you swallow some water simultaneously.
Thanks to the Stylet, data has shown that 99.9% of patients manage to swallow the Elipse capsule.
Fast and Simple Procedure
The balloon capsule is swallowed with a glass of water, during a short 30 minute visit to a registered diagnostic facility. The balloon is filled and two X-rays are taken.
Proven Efficacy
In the most recent published study of 1770 consecutive patients, in 19 centres across 7 countries the average weight loss was 14.2% with an average BMI reduction of 4.9. *1
Excellent Safety Profile
In over 50,000 Allurion Balloons placed, the total adverse events were less than 2%, making the Allurion Balloon amongst the safest Intra Gastric Balloon available.
Sustained Weight Loss
In a recent study of 509 patients, 95% of the weight loss was sustained 12 months post balloon passage. *2
Discuss your Allurion Balloon procedure in Melbourne with us
If you have any further questions or are ready to visit us, please ring to make an appointment. Get in touch with the Complete Weight Loss Solutions team about the Allurion Balloon surgery in Melbourne. Here at CWLS, we know the journey can be hard, which is why we provide a supportive and caring environment for you during the process. We’ll help you every step of the way to ensure you get the best results before and after your surgery has taken place by providing ongoing support, advice, dietary plans, medical information, counselling and more.
So start living your best life by calling us today on (03) 9828 1900 or complete our online support form.
* “in rare cases the Allurion Balloon may require endoscopic or surgical intervention for removal”. ** “Weight loss results and benefits do vary and are different for each individual”
1,3: Ienca et al abstract 237 presented at IFSO 2019 Madrid, Spain
2 Ienca et al submitted to IFSO 2020. Presented at Allurion Masterclass May 2020